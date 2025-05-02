Sahir Hassan gets bail in drug recovery case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted bail to Sahir Hassan, son of a renowned actor, in a high-profile drug recovery case, ARY News reported.

Sahir Hassan was arrested on February 22, 2025, from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority, with authorities claiming to have recovered illegal narcotics from his possession.

The constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court heard the bail plea filed by Sahir Hassan, who has been in judicial custody for over two months.

The hearing was attended by Acting Prosecutor General Muntaẓir Mehdi and other legal representatives.

During the proceedings, Sahir’s counsel informed the court that 557 grams of cannabis (weed) was recovered from the accused and that he had been on remand since his arrest.

The court had earlier deemed the matter within the jurisdiction of the constitutional bench, referring the case from the larger bench accordingly.

Later, the court granted bail to Sahir Hassan and ordered the accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Following the hearing, Acting Prosecutor General Muntaẓir Mehdi told reporters that the bail request had been approved and that the court also directed the Chief Secretary to establish special courts for narcotics-related cases.

He noted that while legislation for these courts has been passed, formal implementation will require time.

Until then, the Sindh High Court has suggested empowering existing courts with jurisdiction over such matters.