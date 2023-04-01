Saif Ali Khan refuses villain role in ‘NTR 30’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan refused to play an antagonist in Jr NTR’s latest South Indian film ‘NTR 30‘, which is currently being filmed in the Telugu language in Hyderabad.

According to the Indian news agency Times Now News, the ‘Cocktail‘ star rejected the offer despite being offered a lucrative salary.

‘NTR 30‘ will be the second project of actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. with director Kortala Siva.

The cast also features Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Kenny Bates, who has directed action scenes in hit Hollywood films Transformers and Rambo III, will craft action sequences ‘NTR 30‘.

Anirudh Ravichander, R Rathnavelu, Sabu Curil and Sreekar Prasad are the music director, DOP, art director and editor respectively.

The makers are looking to release the film by April 5, 2024.

The shooting of ‘NTR 30‘ kicked off with an opening ceremony on March 23. It was attended by SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Prakash Raj and others.

