I get awards from Income Tax department; says Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood Nawab, Saif Ali Khan claimed to have received awards from the Income Tax department of the country.

At a recent promotional outing for his upcoming film ‘Vikram Vedha’ at the popular stand-up TV program, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Khan spoke about being a ‘good citizen’ of India, when he also claimed to get awards from the IT department.

During the show, the host Kapil Sharma disclosed some lesser-known facts about the cast members of ‘Vikram Vedha’ – Satyadeep Mishra, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi – who accompanied Khan to promote their film. In the segment, Sharma revealed about Mishra that was an assistant commissioner at the Income Tax department before he switched and became an actor.

Sharma also joked that Khan would have taken Mishra to his Pataudi Palace, had he known about his former profession, to which the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actor retorted saying, “Mujhe award milte hain, pata hai tumko? Awards milte hain Income Tax se, (Do you know I get awards from Income Tax department). I am a good citizen.”

Later, Mishra also clarified that although he cleared his Civil Services exam, he was not appointed as an assistant commissioner at any moment.

About ‘Vikram Vedha’, the neo-noir action thriller has been written and directed by filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who also made the original Tamil version. It also features Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in the parallel lead, along with the above-mentioned cast.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is slated to hit worldwide theatres on September 30.

