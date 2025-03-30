Amrita Arora recalls how Saif was beaten by NRI man in 2012 hotel brawl

Amrita Arora, the actress and sister of Malaika Arora, recently gave her testimony in court regarding the infamous 2012 hotel altercation involving Saif Ali Khan.

Amrita Arora was part of the group dining with Saif Ali Khan at a luxury hotel when the incident occurred. She revealed that the altercation was sparked by the businessman involved, who she said initiated the confrontation.

Amrita Arora explained that the group had been enjoying their meal in a private enclosure when a man suddenly stormed in, shouting at them to be quiet. She shared how the group was stunned by his aggressive behaviour.

Amrita Arora also recalled that after Saif Ali Khan went to the washroom, they heard loud noises. The businessman, later identified as Iqbal Sharma, allegedly entered their space and attacked Saif Ali Khan.

The group quickly intervened to break up the fight, but the man continued to shout insults and make threats.

Amrita Arora described the moment, saying, “We saw someone barging into our enclosure and, in a very loud, aggressive voice, told us to shut up and keep quiet. We were all shocked at what was happening.”

She also confirmed that her sister Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, and some male friends were present during the incident.

The businessman, Iqbal Sharma, also accused Saif Ali Khan and his friends of assaulting his father-in-law, Raman Patel.

As a result, Saif Ali Khan, along with his friends Shakeel Ladak and Bilal Amrohi, has been charged under IPC Section 325 for assault in connection with the incident.

This case has once again brought attention to the well-known 2012 altercation, and with Amrita Arora’s testimony, the details of what transpired that evening are being further explored in court.

