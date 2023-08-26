Saif Ali Khan’s son to debut opposite Kajol?

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to launch yet another star kid, Ibrahim Ali Khan, with his debut movie titled ‘Sarzameen’.

As reported by Indian media outlets previously, Ibrahim, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and brother of young starlet Sara Ali Khan, is all set for his on-screen debut in ‘Sarzameen’.

The title will be directed by Kayoze Irani (son of Boman Irani), who made his acting debut in Johar’s ‘Student of The Year’, while the project will be backed by his banner, Dharma Productions.

It was previously reported that there is no female actor opposite Ibrahim in the film, however, a publication has now learnt that Johar has roped in his close friend and prominent actor Kajol, for a ‘crucial role’ in the film.

“Kajol plays a crucial role,” a publication quoted the source close to the publication.

Moreover, the source also described Ibrahim as very warm and childish with zero attitude, unlike some other newcomers, and is someone who doesn’t carry the star kid tag along.

“He is new to the business and has yet to catch up,” the person shared adding that, “Workwise, he was good and, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father.”

It is pertinent to mention that Karan Johar, under his banner Dharma Productions, has previously launched celebrity kids including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kayoze Irani and soon-to-debut Shanaya Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim assisted the filmmaker on his latest directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

