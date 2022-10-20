Saiful Malook Khokhar acquitted in Illegal plot allotment case

LAHORE: An anti-corruption court has acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) former MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar in an illegal plot allotment case on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-corruption court has acquitted the former MPA in two cases; illegal plot allotment, record tempering and less registry fee.

The case was heard by the anti-corruption court judge Mushtaq Illahi, The judge in his judgment said that the accusations were not proved against the accused Saiful Malook Khokhar. Upon lacking evidence the court hereby acquits the PML-N leader.

The Former MPA told the court that the charges made against him were false and termed the case as a ‘political victimization’.

Khokar brothers were booked by anti-corruption in 2020 on charges of occupying the state’s land and not paying property tax.

Earlier, an anti-corruption court granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Khokhar brothers in a case related to allegedly occupying the state’s land.

The counsel of the applicants in his arguments before the court alleged that the anti-corruption department registered a case over political differences.

Turning down the allegations of illegal allotment of any plot, the lawyer of the Khokhar brothers pleaded with the court to grant interim bail to his clients.

