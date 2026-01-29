Saim all-round powers Pakistan to victory

Saim Ayub delivered a resounding all-round performance to help Pakistan open the T20I series on a winning note against Australia here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Set stiff 169, Australia fell short of the target by 22 runs and could only muster 146-8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Skipper Travis Head was off to a flyer as Australia raced to 21 in 1.5 overs.

But it was Saim Ayub who delivered the magic with his golden arm. The right-arm off spinner first cleaned up Matthew Short who scored five and then followed it up by dismissing dangerous Travis Head.

The southpaw hit two sixes and two fours in his 23 from 13 balls. As a result, Australia were in rebuilding stage as they lost two wickets for 28 in 3.2 overs.

The Australian innings similar thing through out their innings, losing wickets in quick succession.

Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green paired up for a 40 run partnership in quick time, keeping the run rate healthy. The pair brought the score to 57-2 at the end of the powerplay.

Just when Australia were gaining momentum, a costly run out ended the partnership as Renshaw (15 from 11) was back in the hutch.

The visitors suffered blow when Abrar Ahmed castled Cooper Connolly for a duck to put his side on top.

Consequently, Australia were reduced to 68-4 and later 96 for six in 12.2 overs, thanks to another run out.

Mitchell Owen was run out after managing eight while Josh Philippe scored 12 whereas Cameron Green top-scored with 36 from 31 balls. The tall-right hander struck three fours and a six during his knock.

As the visitors were in a mess, the lower middle order could not add too many, with Australian innings quickly unravelling until Xavier Bartlett’s lusty blows who provided them some respite.

The right-hander made useful runs down the order, scoring 34 off 25 balls, hitting two sixes and three fours which decreased the margin of loss for them.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed shared four wickets between them. Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan took one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha steadied Pakistan with a solid partnership that put the host in sight of a big total, but Australia’s Adam Zampa intervened to restrict them to a below-par score.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to put 169-8 on the board at the end of their 20 overs.

Pakistan had a shaky start as they lost opener Sahibzada Farhan for a golden duck on the first ball of the innings.

After an early blow, skipper Salman Ali Agha joined hands with Saim Ayub, adding a 74 run partnership to steady Pakistan’s innings.

The pair batted briskly and finished the powerplay on strong note with home side 56-1.

Both batters continued after the fielding restrictions were lift, however, the introduction of ace spinner Adam Zampa halted Pakistan’s proceedings.

The leg-spinner removed both set batters in a span of two overs to put Australia in a dominant position.

Saim made 40 from 22 with the help of two sixes and three fours while Agha 39 off 27 included four maximums and a boundary.

With Pakistan reduced to 86-3 in 9.2 overs, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman came to the fore. The duo could only add 12 for the third wicket as Adam Zampa nabbed Babar Azam to break the home side’s momentum.

Babar, who made 24 off 20 with the help of a six and a boundary, was trapped lbw while attempting a reverse sweep.

Pakistan were 123-4 in 13.5 overs at this stage of the innings.

After Babar’s departure, wicket-keeper Usman Khan came to crease in a bid to up the anti. He struck two boundaries before losing his partner Fakhar Zaman whose sluggish knock of 10 from 16 included a single boundary.

Usman (18 off 14 balls) also followed him as Pakistan slumped to 140-5 to 160-8 in 19.4 overs.

Eventually, Pakistan innings ended on 168 for 8 with Mohammad Nawaz remaining unbeaten on 15 off 14 with the help of a six.

For Australia, Adam Zampa was the star bowler as he picked up a four wicket haul.