‘Ab Single Nahi Lo’: Saim Ayub puts team first, denies strike on 98

Saim Ayub was left stuck at 98* in the second Twenty20 International against South Africa, missing out on a well-deserved century.

The left-handed batter, however, won millions of hearts as he displayed great sportsmanship and selflessness, asking Abbas Afridi to hit boundaries instead of giving strike back to him.

In a video went viral on social media, Saim Ayub can be heard stopping Abbas Afridi from taking a single in the last over. “No single now,” the left-handed batter told Abbas Afridi during the lsat over of Pakistan’s innings.

Saim Ayub’s unbeaten innings of 98 runs off 57 balls included 11 fours and five sixes.

Meanwhile, cricket fans criticised Abbas Afridi and Irfan Khan for not taking singles. They argued that they should have taken singles to help Saim Ayub reach his century.

Pakistan scored 206 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted overs, setting a target of 207 runs for South Africa.

Read More: Hendricks’ ton helps South Africa secure T20I series

South Africa chased down the target of 207 in 19.3 overs to win the game by seven wickets to secure the three-match series 2-0.

Reeza Hendricks scored 117 runs off 63 balls with the help of seven sixes and 10 fours.