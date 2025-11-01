Saim Ayub equals unwanted record

Pakistan opening batter Saim Ayub has equaled an unwanted record during the ongoing third T20I against South Africa in Lahore.

He has joined middle-order batter Umar Akmal for the most ducks in the format for Pakistan.

The 23-year-old was dismissed for a six-ball duck by South Africa’s Corbin Bosch in the final T20I at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Umar Akmal also has 10 ducks, while Saim Ayub reached the same number in just 51 matches.

Most T20I ducks for Pakistan:

Saim Ayub – 10 ducks in 51 T20I matches

Umar Akmal – 10 ducks in 84 T20I matches

Shahid Afridi – 8 ducks in 98 T20I matches

Babar Azam – 8 ducks in 131 T20I matches

Kamran Akmal – 7 ducks in 58 T20I matches

Mohammad Hafeez – 7 ducks in 119 T20I matches