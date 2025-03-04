PCB shares update on Fakhar, Saim injuries

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared an update on opening batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub’s injuries.

The two batters were not considered for the New Zealand tour as Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq made a comeback to the ODI squad.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were not considered for the New Zealand tour on the advice of the medical board.

It is to be noted here that Fakhar Zaman suffered a muscle sprain during Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, while Saim Ayub is recovering from a right ankle injury he sustained during the South Africa tour in January.

Both batters missed the Champions Trophy 2025, forcing Pakistan to promote Babar Azam up the order.

Imam-ul-Haq was later called in to open the inning with Babar for Pakistan in the tournament.

The Pakistan cricket, however, assured that Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub would regain full fitness ahead of the Pakistan Super League 10, starting in Rawalpindi on April 11.

Read more: Pakistan T20I, ODI squads for New Zealand tour announced

Earlier today, Pakistan head coach Aqib Javed announced the T20I and ODI squads for the New Zealand tour.

Allrounder Salman Agha has been appointed the captain of the Pakistan T20I squad which also features three uncapped players including Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Ali.

Wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Pacers will continue to lead the ODI side that features uncapped players Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali.

Pakistan’s upcoming white-ball series will consist of five T20Is followed by three ODIs, from March 16 to April 5.

Pakistan squads for New Zealand tour:

T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.