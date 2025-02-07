PCB shares update on Saim Ayub’s ankle injury

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared an update on opening batter Saim Ayub’s ankle injury he sustained last month.

The left-handed batter sustained a right ankle fracture while fielding on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in January.

The PCB sent Saim Ayub to the United Kingdom for his rehab and he was ruled out of the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Now, the Pakistan Cricket Board has said that the opening batter was in the recovery stage and his participation in the New Zealand tour will be subject to the clearance of all fitness tests.

“Saim Ayub is progressing well in his recovery from a right ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England. Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January). His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements,” the PCB said in a statement.

Read more: Saim Ayub among three Pakistanis in ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2024

It is to be noted here that the national side is scheduled to tour New Zealand where they will play five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5.

The New Zealand tour will be followed by the HBL Pakistan Super League, scheduled to begin on April 8.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to play in a tri-nation series involving New Zealand and South Africa.

The national side will then compete in the eight-team Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on February 19.