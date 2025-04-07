Saim Ayub set for return to cricket in PSL 10

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub is set for a return to the cricket field for Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after getting clearance from the PCB medical board.

Reports said that the left-handed batter has recovered from his ankle injury and will join the Peshawar Zalmi squad alongside Mohammad Haris today.

His arrival will provide a significant boost to the Peshawar Zalmi camp ahead of the PSL 10.

It is worth noting here that Saim Ayub was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after sustaining a right ankle fracture while fielding during the national side’s Test against South Africa.

He was advised a six-month rest period to allow for a full recovery and was sent to the United Kingdom for his rehab following an ankle injury.

The Pakistan batter also missed the national side’s recently concluded white-ball tour to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the PSL 10 is set to commence on April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18 May. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL X.

Karachi Kings will begin their PSL 10 campaign on April 12 at their home ground, the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, where they will face off against Multan Sultans.