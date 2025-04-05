WATCH: Saim Ayub shares his experience of meeting Saeed Anwar

Pakistan’s aggressive young opener, Saim Ayub, who is out with an ankle injury, shared insights into his conversation with cricket legend Saeed Anwar.

During an interview, Saim Ayub was asked which international cricketer had inspired him to pursue the game.

Saim Ayub revealed that he was always most inspired when he watched the Pakistan team in action.

He would often see players carrying their bags and dream of the day he would also travel with a Pakistan-branded bag, including the iconic Pakistan helmet.

While he didn’t have just one idol, Saim Ayub listed several cricketers he admired, including Saeed Anwar, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Adam Gilchrist.

When pressed further by the host, Saim explained that he had met Saeed Anwar at a mosque, but they didn’t discuss cricket at that time, as he wasn’t yet playing for Pakistan and Saeed Anwar didn’t know him personally.

However, Saim expressed that if he were to meet Saeed Anwar again, he would definitely engage in a cricket-related conversation.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket team’s opening batter Saim Ayub returned to the gym as part of his recovery and rehabilitation process following an ankle injury.

The left-handed batter was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after sustaining a right ankle fracture while fielding during the national side’s Test against South Africa.

Saim Ayub was advised a six-month rest period to allow for a full recovery while he was sent to the United Kingdom for his rehab following an ankle injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Instagram on Sunday to show Saim participating in light-gym activities.

As he is recovering from his injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided against including him and Fakhar Zaman in the squads for the New Zealand tour.