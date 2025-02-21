Saira Banu expresses gratitude to ex-husband AR Rahman amid health crisis

Saira Banu, the estranged wife of Indian music maestro AR Rahman, has undergone surgery after being hospitalized due to a medical emergency, she shared in a statement.

In a statement to the press, released via her legal team at Vandana Shah & Associates on Thursday, Saira Banu shared an update about her health, while expressing gratitude to her ex-husband AR Rahman, as well as sound designer Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, for their support through these tough times.

“A few days ago Mrs.Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency, and underwent surgery,” read the statement.

It further noted, “During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery. She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters.”

“Mrs Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless,” the statement further mentioned, seeking privacy in this difficult phase.

For the unversed, Rahman and Banu announced their separation last November, after being married for 29 long years. “After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A.R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship,” read the statement released by their lawyer Vandana Shah.

The ex-couple shares three children, daughters Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen.

