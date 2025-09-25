'Saiyaara' star Ahaan Panday's 'queen' wins the internet: See pictures

Bollywood’s rising star Ahaan Panday, of the Box Office blockbuster ‘Saiyaara’, broke the internet with his latest pictures, featuring his ‘forever queen’.

Ahaan Panday, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the massive hit ‘Saiyaara’, co-starring Aneet Padda, had social media users in absolute awe earlier this week, when his mother, wellness coach Deanne Panday, posted a couple of photos of the young star, along with his ‘forever queen’, aka his nani (grandmother).

“Ahaans queen forever & ever,” the celebrity mother wrote in the caption of the two-picture carousel post, with hashtags ‘Mumma queenie’, ‘grandmom’ and ‘grandson’.

Thousands of her followers reacted to her post with likes and comments for Krish Kapoor, aka Panday.

Notably, Ahaan, the younger brother of YouTuber Alanna Panday and cousin of Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday, is currently holding onto the status of favourite star kid among the Indian cinema aficionados, after the strong debut with Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’. The movie opened to great reviews from critics this July, and is currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year, as well as the highest-grossing Indian romantic film, with INR579 crore worldwide collection.

