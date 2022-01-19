Sajal Aly acknowledges fans for heartfelt birthday wishes

Pakistan’s leading actor Sajal Aly acknowledged fans for their heartfelt birthday wishes on her Instagram story.

Prominent actor Sajal Aly who celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this week took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Tuesday to thank her fans with a sweet note on her stories.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your duas and good wishes. You all are amazing and I love you”, followed by a bunch of heart emojis.

“I’ve read all your msgs and I really appreciate all the love”, she added further with a ‘crying girl thankyou’ emoji.

Sajal Aly who received numerous birthday wishes in the form of tweets and Instagram posts made it to trends as well on the micro-blogging site. The versatile actor also received a heartwarming birthday wish from her brother Ali Syed on the social app.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

On Monday midnight, Syed shared a throwback picture with the actor from Saboor’s shendi that took place earlier this month. The dotting brother wrote an endearing caption for Sajal Aly that read, “You’re really lucky to have me as your only Brother 😉 Lots of love, happiness and duas to u always 🌹🤍 Tum itna khush raho k mein kabhi udaas na hoon 🤲🏽”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴍᴜʜᴀᴍᴍᴀᴅ ᴀʟɪ (@alysyed)

“Happy Birthday Sajla, keep shining 🌞”, the younger sibling of the actor concluded with an adorable hashtag ‘#MaaKiKhoobsuratNishani’.

A-lister responded to the post with the comment “Thankyou brother! 🙌❤️”.

Comments