Co-stars Sajal Aly, Adnan Samad heap praises on each other

‘Kuch Ankahi’ co-stars Sajal Aly and Adnan Samad Khan exchanged compliments towards each other on social media.

Khan who plays Shakeel in the play, cousin to Aly’s character Aaliya, spoke fondly about his co-star in an interactive session on the photo and video sharing application.

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, a follower of Khan asked him in the question box, “Tbh Sajal,” to which, the ‘Fraud’ actor replied, “Ohh I could write a book [about her] but I won’t.”

“@sajalaly is one of those who don’t need other people praising them to feel good about themselves. She knows what she’s made of,” Khan remarked. “More power to her.” Resharing the tagged post on her Instagram stories, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star replied, “Janab. Abhi tou logo ko yeah nahi pata (People are yet to know) that what you’re made of!”

Isn’t it cool to witness such camaraderie between artists when everything around is so toxic and negative? We are all here for this refreshing banter.

About ‘Kuch Ankahi’, the mega drama serial also stars heartthrobs Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar with Sajal Aly as the lead trio, while the ensemble supporting cast features Qudsia Ali, Mira Sethi, Ali Safina, Emaan Khan, Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Musaddiq Malek and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal, along with Adnan Samad Khan.

The family play is helmed by seasoned film and TV director Nadeem Baig, while the veteran actor-writer Mohammed Ahmed wrote the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib is the production banner for the project made in collaboration with Kashf Foundation.

‘Kuch Ankahi’ airs every Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

