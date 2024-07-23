Sajal Aly set for Bollywood comeback opposite Prabhas?

Pakistan’s A-list female actor Sajal Aly is reportedly all set for her Bollywood comeback after seven long years, with a period action drama, opposite South cinema superstar, Prabhas.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Sajal Aly is gearing up for her Bollywood comeback with a period film, titled ‘Fauji’. Reports suggest that she will share the screen with ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas.

According to the details, ‘Fauji’ will be helmed by director Hanu Raghavapudi, of ‘Sita Ramam’, who previously revealed that the title is a period action drama set in historical fiction. The ‘unique love story’ is reportedly set against the ‘backdrop of war, taking place before India’s Independence’.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas essays a British soldier in the title, which is rumoured to have Indian actor Mrunal Thakur in the cast as well. The makers wanted to cast a pan-Asian female actor as the second heroine and have approached the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star for the same.

Mythri Movie Makers backs the project with a substantial budget and huge sets are being constructed in Hyderabad. The title is expected to go on the floors in September this year.

Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding casting details is awaited.

It is worth noting here that Sajal Aly’s last Bollywood outing was in Zee Studios’ crime thriller ‘Mom’, co-starring Sridevi, Adnan Siddiqui, Nawazudding Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.