Sajal Aly breaks social media with new post

Showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly broke the social media with her latest selfie dump on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Monday, actor Sajal Aly dumped a series of her recent selfies, clicked during ‘free time’ in the past few days, along with some random clicks.
“Farigulwaqt (free time)!” she wrote in the caption of the seven-picture gallery and added Indian singer Paresh Pahuja’s ‘Dooron Dooron’ in the background of the post.
Thousands of her fans showered their love on the photos with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.
Notably, with more than 11 million Instagrammers on her followers list, Sajal Aly is among the most-followed Pakistani celebrities on the platform. She often turns to her account to share glimpses of both her modelling and acting assignments as well as little sneak peeks of her personal life with the family.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in her Hollywood debut, the British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, and her blockbuster drama ‘Kuch Ankahi’, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.