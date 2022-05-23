Sajal Aly extends prayers for Ahad Raza Mir’s aunt

Actor Sajal Aly reached out to celebrity husband Ahad Raza Mir’s aunt Saba Ali who is undergoing chemotherapy.

Saba Ali is going through a difficult time in her life because of her health. She is in the second stage of chemotherapy.

Saba Ali took to the picture and video-sharing social media platform Instagram to share an image of what her hair looked like. She named it “post-chemo haircut”.

Sajal Aly, the sister of fellow actor Saboor Aly, reached out to Saba Ali and prayed for her well being.

“Bohat sari dua for your health and strength,” she replied. “May Allah protect you always. Ameen.”

Saba Ali thanked her for praying for her health.

“JazakAllah for your beautiful dua. I really appreciate it. May Allah the sbt reward your kindness. Ameen,” her reply read.

Sajal Aly has proven herself as one of the most talented and versatile actors of Pakistan showbiz with her portrayal of an array of characters over the past decade.

She was recently seen as LC Rabia Safeer in the star buster serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

The versatile actor has also worked in other superhit serials, telefilms and movies namely Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Sannata, Qudrat, Chup Raho, Noor ul Ain, Band Baj Gaya and Khel Khel Mein.

The rumours of their divorce were making rounds on social media platforms. However, they have not made a comment on it as yet.

