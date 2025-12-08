Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir and other react to Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed’s engagement news

Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed have announced their engagement, and the showbiz industry can’t stop celebrating the news.

Over the weekend, the two actors announced the joyous news through a heartwarming Instagram post.

Khaqan shared a carousel of sweet images from the couple’s outdoor engagement shoot, where both were seen dressed in traditional Punjabi attire.

The lovebirds beamed with joy as they posed together, captioning the moment, “Hamara toh hogaya, apna apna dekh loh (We are done, look after yourself)”

The announcement quickly attracted a wave of sweet reactions from fellow celebrities, friends and fans.

Hania Aamir expressed her excitement, writing, “Cryingggg omgggg congratulations!”

While, Sajal Aly penned, “Bohat bohat mubarakkkkk!! MashALLAH.”

Her sister Saboor Aly also celebrated the news, saying, “MASHAALLAH MASHAALLAH bohatttt bohattt mubarak Beautiful couple

Kubra Khan also sent her blessings as she added, “Hahaha cuties! Mashallah! May Allah bless you both with so much love and happiness.”

Sonya Hussyn chimed in, commenting, “Yuppieeeeeee MA.”