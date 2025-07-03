web analytics
Thursday, July 3, 2025
Sajal Aly remembers her late mother in heartfelt post

Showbiz A-lister Sajal Aly remembered her late mother, who died of cancer, in a heartfelt new post on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Thursday, actor Sajal Aly shared a new picture gallery, remembering her late mother, Rahat Aly, who passed away more than eight years ago.

“My world begins and ends with you,” she wrote in the caption of the carousel post, which featured her parents’ wedding picture as well as a photo with her mother from her childhood.

 

Thousands of her fans liked the post and extended their heartfelt prayers for Aly’s late mother in the comments section.

It is pertinent to note here that the celebrity mother breathed her last in March 2017, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sajal Aly is set to return to the TV screens with the hotly anticipated mega serial ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’, co-starring superstar Humayun Saeed and acclaimed actor Sanam Saeed. Besides the lead trio, the ensemble cast of the play, helmed by cinema visionary Nadeem Baig, also features Saima Noor, Azaan Sami Khan, Usman Peerzada, Asif Raza Mir, Nameer Khan, Saba Faisal and Hajra Yamin among others.

The title, scripted by veteran playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

