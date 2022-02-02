Sajal Aly reveals why husband Ahad Raza Mir doesn’t accompany her

Actor and model Sajal Aly disclosed the reason why she is not accompanied by her celebrity-husband Ahad Raza Mir in events as of late.

She was asked why her husband has not been seen lately during functions and events.

The Sinf-e-Aahan star, in her reply, said that her spouse is abroad working on an unnamed project.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo got engaged in 2019 and got married in Abu Dhabi in 2020. The event was attended by their close relatives and friends.

They celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary by doing charity works and activities to make society an environment-friendly one.

Moreover, the celebrity channelled her drawing skills as she drew a sketch of her loving husband and shared it on Instagram.

“Trying out other art forms and trust me it’s not easy to capture this man’s beauty,” the caption read.

Sajal Aly has is best known for her work in serials and films namely Khel Khel Mein, Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain, Meri Ladli, Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Kahani Aik Raat Ki, Sannata, Qudrat, Chup Raho, Mera Yaar Miladay, Noor ul Ain and Band Baj Gaya.

Her husband has been seen in stellar shows as well.

