Sajal Aly shares selfie with Dananeer Mobeen

Actor Sajal Aly took a selfie with fellow celebrity and social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen and it went viral on the picture-sharing application Instagram.

The Sinf-e-Aahan stars attended the Pakistan Day parade with fellow celebrities Hareem Farooq, Kubra Khan and Sheheryar Munawar. They all wore white.

Dananeer Mobeen shared a picture gallery of them, which got millions of views. She felicitated Pakistan Day wishes to the nation.

The super hit ARY Digital serial tells the story of six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army.

It stars Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan and Tashiya Yehali Kalidasa in the leading roles.

Sajal Aly plays the role of Rabia Safeer while the role of Syeda Sidra is portrayed by Dananeer Mobeen. Kubra Khan will be seen as Mahjabeen Mastaan. Sheheryar Munawwar is seen as Major Usama in the show.

The project is written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig. It is a presentation of ISPR.

The much-anticipated show is a production of Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, which is helmed by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

