Pakistani actress Sajal Aly’s recent photo shoot went viral as her appearance resembled that of Morticia Addams from the movie Wednesday.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a carousel of images featuring herself completely unrecognizable in her new gothic transformation.

The carousel showed her in a dark get-up with a wig having long, straight dark hair and fringe cut from the front. She wore dense kajal under her eyes and a completely white face and set features. She wore a small shirt and paired it with flared pants. Her appearance made an exact resemblance to the gothic character of Morticia Addams from the Netflix series Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Netizens have flooded the comment section with love and support for the actress’s unexpected transformation.

Earlier, Sajal Aly dropped her new edgy hairstyle, and it went viral on social media. Then, she took it to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of herself with a high-collar shirt with a boy cut. She also captioned the post, “11:11 Hi”.