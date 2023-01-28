Sajal Aly to headline series adaptation of ‘Umrao Jaan’

The A-list actor, Sajal Aly is set to add yet another entry to her long list of feats by playing the titular character in a series adaptation of ‘Umrao Jaan’.

With her work body featuring everything from Pakistani dramas, films, Bollywood, OTT and even British cinema, is there anything we cannot expect from our very own diva, Sajal Aly? Possibly not.

Going by an exclusive report from an international media outlet, the actor is now set to essay the starring role of Umrao Jaan in an upcoming web series adaptation of the classic Urdu literature novel, ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’, penned by Mirza Hadi Ruswa in 1899.

Previously the masterpiece has been adapted multiple times by filmmakers in both India and Pakistan, and prominent names like Rekha, Rani and Aishwarya Rai have essayed the iconic character onscreen.

The latest adaptation though will feature the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star as the main protagonist, whereas, another prominent name will join the cast as the second lead.

The Urdu language series will be mainly based on the original version of the novel, ‘unlike the film adaptations that had taken creative liberties to fit the story into a film narrative’, as confirmed by the producers.

The series is in development at the moment and is expected to stream on a major digital platform.

