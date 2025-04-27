Sajal Malik reveals family connection with Top Pakistani celeb

Pakistani TikToker and TV host Sajal Malik is going viral after revealing her family ties with popular Pakistani actor and host Imran Ashraf.

Sajal Malik, known for her viral roadshow videos on social media, recently appeared on a podcast where she opened up about her connection with Imran Ashraf.

During the conversation, Sajal Malik disclosed that Imran Ashraf is related to her through her mother.

She explained that Imran Ashraf is her mother’s cousin and is well-acquainted with her mother, although Sajal Malik herself has never personally met him.

According to Sajal Malik, the renowned actor only attends major family events, which limits their chances of interaction.

Read More: Naeema Butt mocks Indian threats in now viral video

Addressing the topic further, Sajal Malik shared that she once reached out to Imran Ashraf through Instagram, seeking advice as she aspired to enter the entertainment industry.

However, she later felt that it was inappropriate to seek help from family members in such matters.

Sajal Malik revealed that Imran Ashraf had told her he would recommend her if he ever came across a suitable opportunity.

Unfortunately, before anything could materialise, Sajal Malik lost access to her Instagram account.

Despite this setback, she mentioned that she eventually entered the media industry by chance and is now recognised as an anchor.

The discussion around Sajal Malik and her link to Imran Ashraf has sparked curiosity among fans, especially with ongoing speculation about notable personalities and their family backgrounds in the entertainment world.

In other news, Pakistani actress Naeema Butt took a light-hearted dig at India over its decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty in a funny video that went quickly gone viral on social media.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Naeema Butt lip-synced to a humorous line, joking about the recent tensions over the Indus Water Treaty.

In the now viral video, she said: “India has cut off Pakistan’s water supply, and the whole country is worried — except for me, because I don’t shower anyway!”

She captioned the viral video: “The secret behind my long hair,” making her fans laugh even more.