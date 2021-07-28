Sajid Sadpara summits K2, decides against retrieving bodies of fallen climbers ‎

GILGIT: Sajid Sadpara along with other mountaineers has climbed the second-highest global peak-K2- a day after he found the bodies of his father Mohammad Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri, and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr at the bottleneck, ARY NEWS reported.

A message from the Twitter account of Sajid Sadpara announced the K2 summit from the climber along with Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Pasang Kaji Sherpa, who launched an expedition to find bodies of the three fallen mountaineers.

In his message, Ali Sadpara said that the last few days have been challenging and lucky for them all, high up in the mountains.

stage after consulting families and experts. I am thankful to whole nation for their love and prayers. I request everyone at K2 not to share any photo/video of the bodies, as it’s very painful for all families and friends. #MissionSadpara #K2Search #HonourAliSadpara pic.twitter.com/siBfU7njoV — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) July 28, 2021



“With whole nation waiting and looking to hear about search and recovery of their hero Ali Sadpara. We are lucky enough to find the bodies of my companions from K2,” he said added that they were trying to secure and preserve it at a safe location for further possibilities.

He said that being at a very technical and dangerous slope, retrieving it in the first place is challenging and in order to honour his father Ali Sadpara and lost companions, he had once again set his foot on the summit of K2 and secured bodies of fallen climbers to a safe place as instant retrieval from above bottleneck is not possible without endangering many lives.

“Possibilities of retrieving bodies without further damages and without risking lives would be done at a later stage after consulting families and experts,” he said while thanking the entire nation for their love and prayers.

He further requested everyone at K2 to avoid sharing any photo or video of the bodies, as it would be painful for all families and friends.