Sajid Khan deserves a place in Champions Trophy 2025 squad: Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that spinner Sajid Khan deserved a place in the national squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Afridi discussed the team combinations of both Pakistan and India.

When asked about the Pakistan squad, the former Pakistan captain lamented the absence of spinner Sajid Khan who played a leading role in Pakistan’s victories in the recent Test home series.

“His confidence is very high and he is also a very good fielder. He [Sajid Khan] is a strong character who can also hit sixes in batting,” Shahid Afridi said.

Afridi was of the view that the spinner deserved to be in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, he agreed that the team India was entering the Champions Trophy 2025 with the right combination.

“It is a perfect team, from openers to fast bowlers. I know there is no Bumrah, but they have bowlers such as Shami who can bowl exceptionally with the new ball,” Shahid Afridi said when asked about team India.

The former Pakistan captain was of the view that the abundance of quality spinners in the Indian side would help them defend low totals on pitches in Dubai.

“They have so many spinners who will cover Bumrah’s area. They are coming with a plan knowing they will play all of their games in Dubai,” Shahid Afridi said.

Pertinent to note here that the archrivals are scheduled to face off in the blockbuster IND v PAK clash on February 23 in Dubai.

Before the game, Pakistan will play the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19 while India will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in a game against Bangladesh on February 20.