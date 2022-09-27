Sajid Sadpara summits Manaslu Peak without oxygen

ISLAMABAD: Sajid Sadpara, the son of late legendary climber Ali Sadpara, climbed Nepal’s Manaslu Peak without using oxygen.

Sajid Sadpara reached the summit of the 8,163-meter mountain on Monday afternoon, achieving a dream that, for him, has been years in the making.

Sadpara has became the first Pakistani to scale the eighth highest peak located in the west-central part of Nepal.

Alhamdulliah, Sajid has summited Mt Manaslu 8163m world’s 8th highest mountain without oxygen this afternoon and is first Pakistan to climb to the True Summit

Sajid has earlier etched his name in history books by completing K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-II (8,035m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) and other summits this year.

Last year, he scaled K2, the second-highest mountain, for the second time along with his teammates.

