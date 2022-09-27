Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Sajid Sadpara summits Manaslu Peak without oxygen

ISLAMABAD: Sajid Sadpara, the son of late legendary climber Ali Sadpara, climbed Nepal’s Manaslu Peak without using oxygen.

Sajid Sadpara reached the summit of the 8,163-meter mountain on Monday afternoon, achieving a dream that, for him, has been years in the making.

Sadpara has became the first Pakistani to scale the eighth highest peak located in the west-central part of Nepal.

Sajid has earlier etched his name in history books by completing K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-II (8,035m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) and other summits this year.

Last year, he scaled K2, the second-highest mountain, for the second time along with his teammates.

