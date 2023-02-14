Sajjad Ali breaks silence on woman claiming to be his sister

Prominent singer Sajjad Ali issued a statement regarding the video of a woman claiming to be his sister.

Recently, a YouTube channel posted a video interview of a poor woman claiming to be the sister of ace performer, Sajjad Ali. The lady named Bushra Akhtar was heard saying in the viral video that she and the ‘Tamasha’ singer share the same family lineage.

After giving her introduction, Akhtar revealed that she is from a family of classical musicians and Baray Ghulam Ali was one of her grandfathers. When further asked about Ali, the lady claimed that he is her brother.

The celebrated artist responded to the claims via a video statement on social media. “A fake news of a fake sister of mine is circulating these days,” he said in the series of videos published on his official handles on Monday.

The singer called out the channel for misinformation and stated that the childhood picture used by them in the thumbnail to claim the lady as his sister, is his wife instead. He further clarified that the lady in context is neither her sister nor any cousin or even distant relative of the singer.

“I know people do such things for click baits and money, but if she needed the money she could have asked, and would have got better help but I know things are different,” said Ali.

“They are done by the people who are after someone’s fame or success and want to tarnish the image, but I know that the people and my loyal fans, whom I’m working for, are aware of all the truth. Therefore, I’m least affected by such stupid claims,” the veteran concluded.

