Is ‘Besharam Rang’ plagiarised from Sajjad Ali’s song? Singer shares video message

Celebrated singer of Pakistan, Sajjad Ali issues clarification after netizens drew comparisons between one of his songs and ‘Besharam Rang’ from the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Pathaan’.

Some more plagiarism claims have been directed towards ‘Besharam Rang’ after Sajjad Ali shared a video of one of his old tracks ‘Ab Ke Hum Bichrey’. The prolific artist posted a clip of him crooning the melodious song on his social media.

“Main YouTube pe kuch nayi filmon ka music sun raha toh mujhe apna 25-26 saal purana ek ganna yaad aaya. Aap logon ko sunate hai (I was listening to some songs from new films on YouTube, and was reminded of a 26-year-old track on my own),” Ali said in the video published last week before he got into singing.

As his video surfaced on social media, numerous social users felt that the post was directed towards ‘Besharam Rang’, though he did not mention the song.

Netizens said that the tune of ‘Besharam Rang’ was heavily copied from the number, while several noted that almost all songs these days are inspired and plagiarized from existing ones.

Now, the singer has issued his word on the video and clarified that his post was not to target any particular film, song, actor or music director. In the video message posted with the caption “Take it easy guys,” on social media, Tuesday, Sajjad Ali said, “I usually avoid addressing such comments and controversies, but this felt needed.”

“Firstly, people said that Sajjad Ali has claimed, ‘my song is copied’, when did I say that?”

“Please watch that video, neither have I named any singer, nor any song, music director, or actor. It was just that I was reminded of one of my songs by the latest music, because of the musical framework being used in the first verse of the song.”

“Having said that, it does not mean that I have given any such statement as ‘my song is copied’. I usually avoid such statements and have done the same this time,” he explained.

Moreover, the singer also addressed the keyboard warriors who blamed him for ‘two minutes of fame’ from the video and lashed out that he does not need any of it, thanks to his extensive work and fans across the globe.

Concluding the clip, the ‘Tamasha’ singer also clarified the claims that he originally copied a Mehdi Hasan ghazal, to which Ali corrected that the lyrics are actually by Ahmed Faraz and the tune was composed by Mehdi Hasan.

“It is a usual practice in arts that a single ghazal is composed on multiple tunes by different singers and composers, which does not come under plagiarism,” he said.

