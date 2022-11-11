Sajjad Ali wishes wife on wedding anniversary with old picture

Prolific singer Sajjad Ali shared a picture of him with his wife Noreen Sajjad on their wedding anniversary on Twitter.

They married in 1989 and are parents to celebrity daughter Zaw Ali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali)

He showed how their marriage started and how it is going through the picture on Twitter. The singer wrote the lyrics of his song “Tum Naraz Ho” on the click.

The prolific singer penned a heartfelt note for Noreen Sajjad on the occasion. He wrote, “Woh sach mein pyaar tha ya bachpana tha, mohabbat hogayi thi kya pata nai. Happy wedding anniversary to us ♥️ How it started vs how it’s going.”

How it started vs how it’s going ♥️ Happy wedding anniversary to us. Bachpan mein kis ne socha tha… 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QvPdXpJCMc — Sajjad Ali (@sajjad_official) November 11, 2022

His admirers congratulated the couple on their wedding anniversary with their tweets.

Young generation needs to see this. While it’s equally important to break away from toxic marriages however, one must not forget that this beautiful relationship is nurtured on mutual respect, love, and a strong will to make it beautifully last forever. ❤️Mashallah & happy for U — Rahim (@ARZSays) November 11, 2022

Happy anniversary sir,

May you grow old together and may the romance never get old — Mickey Gill (@Micks_it) November 11, 2022

Wishing you a very anniversary to the most amazing couple 💖 — Nafees (@NafeesMPPP) November 11, 2022

just wow, stay blessed both of you. look so good — Shahzad Farooq (@iShahzadFarooq) November 11, 2022

Happy wedding anniversary, may you have many more — Faisal Iqbal (@RaoAdvocate) November 11, 2022

The artist is one of the biggest names in the Pakistan music industry. He has sung stellar songs that are still heard decades after its release.

His hits include “Babia“, “Chal Urrja“, “Bolo Bolo“, “Chief Saab“, “Mahiwal“, “Cinderella“, “Chal Rein De“, “Tamasha“, “RAVI” and others.

