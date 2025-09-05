Salaried class remains top tax contributor during July-August 2025: FBR

Like the previous fiscal year, the salaried class once again emerged as the leading contributor to income tax in the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Despite a shortfall of Rs50 billion in monthly tax collection, salaried individuals contributed significantly more in income tax payments.

According to FBR data, from July to August 2025, the salaried class paid Rs85 billion in income tax compared to Rs70 billion in the same period last year, marking an increase of Rs. 15 billion, or 21 per cent.

During the last fiscal year, salaried individuals collectively contributed Rs555 billion in income tax, reflecting an annual increase of Rs188 billion.

Within the first two months of the current fiscal year, non-corporate employees contributed more than Rs41 billion, while corporate employees paid Rs20 billion.

Additionally, provincial government employees contributed Rs10.5 billion, and federal employees Rs7.6 billion in taxes.

Meanwhile, the new tax imposed on large pensioners yielded only Rs180 million during the two-month period.

On the real estate front, tax collection on plot sales rose by 92 per cent, reaching Rs28 billion, whereas tax revenue from property purchases declined by 12 per cent, amounting to Rs13 billion.