Salaried class strangled in federal budget: Muzammil Aslam

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser Finance, Muzammil Aslam, has declared federal budget as ‘killing poison’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The federal budget has not been the government’s intent, it is an IMF budget,” KP finance official claimed.

“Thirty-eight percent tax has been enhanced on the instructions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he alleged.

“The salaried class has been strangulated in this budget,” Muzammil Aslam said.

Provincial finance adviser has said that first 15% tax imposed over real estate sector.

He said the tax on non-filers has been hiked to 45 percent adding that non-filers are mostly poor class of masses which have been overburdened with 45% tax.

He said the federal government would remain 9,111 billion rupees after releasing share to provinces. “This amount would even be insufficient for debt-servicing”.

Provincial adviser said there is nothing in agriculture sector except five billion rupees mark-up sharing.

He also contested the inflation figure of 12 percent in budget, calling it incorrect adding that the price hike will be above the given figure.