Salaries for government employees hiked by 15 pc: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced a 15 percent increase in salaries of government employees saying that the economy is growing and its positive impact will be transferred to salaried class, ARY NEWS reported.

Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement through his Twitter handle after the federal finance ministry shared that government employees from BPS-1 to 19 will be given a disparity allowance from March.

“The employees will get 15 percent disparity allowance on their running basic salary,” it said and added that the provincial governments are also suggested to follow the suit.

صحت کارڈ کے بعدتنخواہوں میں 15 فیصدمزید اضافہ ، اس وقت ملک میں معیشت اپنے پاؤں پر کھڑی ہو رہی ہے انشاللہ ایک سال میں آمدنیوں میں مزید اضافہ ہو گا عمران خان پاکستان کو اسلامی فلاحی مملکت بنا رہے ہیں اور تمام اقدامات اسی منشور کو سامنے رکھ کر لئے جا رہے ہیں #PTIGovernment — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 10, 2022



Fawad Chaudhry in his message said that after Sehat card, the government has increased salaries by 15 percent. “The economy is growing and God Willing salaries will see a further increase in the next one year,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state and all measures are being taken with regard to fulfilling the agenda.

It is pertinent o mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Naushki has announced to increase salaries of FC and Rangers.

Sheikh Rasheed a day later said that the salaries of security forces as announced by prime minister Imran Khan will be raised from March. “I have also requested the prime minister to increase salaries of civil employees,” he said.

