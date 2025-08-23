KP govt to deduct salaries for flood relief funding

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced the salary deduction from public and semi-government employees to support people of the flood-affected region, ARY News reported.



This decision aims to generate emergency funds for the flood relief and rehabilitation of the region affected by the recent monsoon flood, which not only damaged the infrastructure of the region but also claimed hundreds of lives. The process of salary deduction in KP will start from the August 2025 payroll.

In an official notification, the Finance Department has announced that the officers in Grade 17 and above will donate their two days’ basic salary, while employees from Grades 1 to 16 will donate pay of one day as a contribution to the cause.

The salary deduction in KP applies to all government, semi-government, and private sector employees.

During a recent cabinet meeting on the aftermath of the flood across the province, the decision was approved, where the authorities stressed the urgency of assembling resources for the displaced families.

The collected flood relief funds will be used to provide temporary shelter, food supplies and medical support. Also, other essential services will be provided to the people affected by the flood.

In recent heavy rains and flash floods, multiple districts in KP have been destroyed, including Battagram, Bajaur, and Mansehra.

Read More: PM vows swift rehabilitation in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa



According to the official figures, the weather caused over 368 fatalities, 182 injuries, and damage to more than 1,300 homes and 100 schools.

The provincial initiative of salary deduction in KP complements federal efforts, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet also promising one month’s salary to support KP flood victims.

The Finance Department stated that this collective effort shows a shared promise to speed up recovery and make sure that families in need get help quickly.

Relief efforts are being organized with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which has sent medical teams, food, and tents to the areas most affected.