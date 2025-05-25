Good news for govt employees

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to disburse salaries and pensions to all public sector employees and pensioners before Eidul Adha, ARY News reported.

According to a directive issued by the provincial Finance Department, the authorities have sent a letter to all government departments and institutions, instructing them to ensure timely payments on May 30, 2025.

The directive noted that since June 1, 2025, falls on a Sunday, salaries and pensions must be paid by the last working day of May to accommodate the weekend holiday.

This decision aims to ensure that all government employees and pensioners receive their payments without delay.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways announced the operation of five special trains on the occasion of Eidul Adha 2025 to facilitate passengers traveling to various cities.

According to the railway spokesperson, the special Eidul Fitr trains will run between June 2 and 4 from multiple stations across the Pakistan.

Eidul Adha, one of the most anticipated occasions in Pakistan — especially for children — is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025, according to initial predictions

Eidul Adha, one of Islam’s two major festivals, commemorates the unwavering devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.), who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

A central ritual of the celebration is Qurbani (sacrifice), where Muslims slaughter animals such as cows, goats, sheep, or camels, following Islamic guidelines.

The meat is then distributed among family members, relatives, and those in need, reflecting the spirit of sharing and compassion that defines the festival.