Salary raise of lawmakers included in agenda of federal cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to discuss a 14-point agenda including the imposition of operational emergency after data hack of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran will chair the session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss a 14-point agenda. Sources told ARY News that the move to raise salaries of the lawmakers up to 10 per cent was also included in the agenda.

The federal cabinet will mull over to end additional duty on heavy commercial vehicles for vendors. A report will be presented before the federal cabinet regarding the salaries and perks of the chairpersons and members of 20 regulatory authorities.

READ: FEDERAL CABINET REJECTED SALARY RAISE OF MINISTERS, STATE MINISTERS: FAWAD

The Ministry of Interior will present a summary regarding the appointments of members in the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), whereas, the draft law of Quaid-e-Azam Foundation Act 2021 was also included in the agenda, sources told ARY News.

The cabinet will also discuss the decision regarding the imposition of an operational emergency on the matter of the FBR data hack.

The other items include the appointment of the protector of emigrants at the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, ending panel surcharge, legislation for Ruet-e-Hilal, restructuring of the board of directors of Diamer Bhasha Development Company, approval of the August 10 decisions of the cabinet’s committee of privatisation, the cabinet committee on institutional reforms and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Salary raise of lawmakers

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has forwarded the matter related to the salary raise of lawmakers to the federal cabinet. Sources said that the move to raise lawmakers’ salaries was a routine matter, however, the federal cabinet had already rejected to increase the pay.

It is likely that the agenda for the increase in the salaries of the parliamentarians will be rejected in the upcoming session.