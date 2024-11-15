Salat-e-Istisqa to be offered for rain across Pakistan today

Salat-e-Al Istisqa for rain will be offered across Pakistan today [Friday], for relief from toxic smog, ARY News reported.

The prayer for rain is being offered on the appeal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the nation.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif urged religious scholars and leaders to play their role in organizing Salat-e-Istisqa

He said the rain would improve the environment and greatly help get rid of diseases.

The premier said special prayers should be made to Allah so that human life can be relieved of this problem. He said Salat-e-Istisqa should be organized in all mosques under the federal and provincial governments.

Parts of Pakistan specially, Punjab, are facing the increasing threat of smog.

Al-Istisqa’(Prayer for rain) means seeking water (rain) from Allah (the Most High) during drought and times of low rainfall, and it is a confirmed Sunnah.

What is Salat-e-Istisqa?

It is recommended to remind people to make repentance, seek forgiveness, repay the injustices, reconcile disputants, and observe fast for three consecutive days.

On the fourth day, they leave homes while observing fast because supplication is more likely to be answered while in that state. They should also be dressed in modest clothes. The person observing this prayer says the takbeer seven times in the first rak’ah after the initiating takbeer.

In the second rak’ah, he says five takbeers apart from the one he says while standing up from the prostration. After the prayer, the imam delivers two sermons, like those of Eid. In the first, he seeks forgiveness for nine times and for seven times in the second.

Thereafter, he supplicates, saying ” Istaghfiro Allaha Allathi La Ilaha Illa Howa Wa atobo Elaih. He also, in both sermons, seeks a great deal of forgiveness and sends a great deal of blessings upon the Prophet (PBUH).

Then, he invokes Allah the Almighty to bless the people with rain. Istisqaa` is made up of two sermons and two rakahs.