Saleem Baig to return as Pemra chief

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is mulling over appointing Muhammad Saleem Baig as chairman of Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), it emerged today.

A well-placed source has informed ARY News that Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Saleem Baig as new Pemra chief. The federal cabinet will approve his appointment through a circulation summary in a couple of days, say sources.

Baig was appointed to the position during the interim government in June 2018.

Back in 2019, the former Pemra chairman Mirza Saleem Baig, submitted his unconditional apology in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with a contempt of court case.

PEMRA CHAIRMAN SUBMITS UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY IN IHC

The high court issued notice to the PEMRA chairman for using the court’s name without prior permission or context as means of persuasion to enforce strict guidelines on media houses and news anchors.

