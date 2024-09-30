Saleem Mandviwalla acquitted in Kidney Hills reference

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Court (NAB) court on Monday acquitted Pakistan People’s Party leader Saleem Mandviwalla in Kidney Hills reference, ARY News reported.

As per details, AC Judge Court-1, Nasir Javed Rana heard the graft-buster body’s plea.

The court okaying the NAB’s request of taking back the Kidney Hills reference, acquitted Saleem Mandviwalla and other in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotment case on January 13.

The anti-graft watchdog in its reference stated the accused sold government plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed – son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwalla had purchased fake shares in the name of his frontman by selling the plots.

The national graft buster had also submitted a report to the court which stated that former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director (MD) Aijaz Haroon had also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.