PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla challenges Kidney Hills reference

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director Aijaz Haroon on Thursday have challenged Kidney Hills plots reference under the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021.

After promulgation of the NAB Amendment Ordinance, the PPP senator filed the plea in an accountability court challenging the reference.

After the ordinance, the ambit of the accountability court has ended, Saleem Mandviwalla said in his plea. The court after serving notice to the NAB for a response on the plea adjourned the hearing of the case until November 3.

Illegal land allotments

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case on January 13.

The anti-graft watchdog in its reference stated the accused sold government plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed – son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwalla had purchased fake shares in the name of his frontman by selling the plots.

The national graft buster had also submitted a report to the court which stated that former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director (MD) Aijaz Haroon had also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

