Mandviwala demands probe into NAB recoveries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has demanded constitution of an inquiry committee with regard to the money recovered by the NAB, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Finance in a parliamentary hearing recently expressed its ignorance about the Rs821 billion recoveries claimed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The national treasury only received Rs6.458bn of the NAB recoveries.

“In a question in the committee the disclosure made about the NAB recoveries”, Saleem Mandviwalla said in a statement.

“The amount of 815 billion recovered by the NAB not received by the government,” he said.

“Why the amount not deposited in the national treasury,” the Senator questioned. The accountability bureau should clarify the whereabouts of this recovered money, Mandviwalla demanded.

It is to be mentioned here that the Senate Standing Committee on Finance decided to seek help from the auditor general of Pakistan for a special audit.

