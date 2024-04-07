Sales company officer kidnapped by Katcha area dacoits

KASHMORE: A private sales company officer has been kidnapped by Katcha area (riverine area) dacoits from Kashmore on Sunday, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to the details, dacoits of riverine area kidnapped a sales officer of a private company named Siraj Ahmed from the field.

The police said that the riverine area dacoits kidnapped Siraj Ahmed hailing from Kashmore along with the company car and took him towards Katcha area.

The police added that the kidnappers also called Siraj Ahmed’s family and demanded ransom for his release.

The katcha area bandits also released a video of the three hostages in which they requested their families to pay ransom to the dacoits for their freedom,

According to details, the hostages who worked at private construction company were abducted a month ago by the bandits.

The viral video shows the dacoits beating up the hostages as they pleaded before their families to pay ransom in exchange for their freedom.

According to police, all three workers hailed from Sukkur city of Sindh and were abducted last month by the katcha area bandits within the jurisdiction of Karampur police station in Jamshoro.

Read more: Police to get rid of bandits from katcha area soon, says IG Sindh

Earlier in the day, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Police Ghulam Nabi Memon vowed to get rid of bandits with full support from the provincial government.

Talking to media in Kandhkot, he said the conditions seemed to be improving in katcha area including in Kashmore. “Hopefully we will get rid of bandits soon.

He said police and rangers have been active in katcha area to maintain law and order.

Pointing out tactics of bandit gangs, IG Police said that, earlier they were kidnapping people, now they honey-trap them.