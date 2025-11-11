Sales tax collections jump 32pc in FY 2024-25, led by 15 major sectors

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance reported a significant rise in sales tax collection for the fiscal year 2024-25, with 15 major sectors contributing the bulk of revenue, ARY News reported.

According to the ministry, local sales tax collections reached PKR 1,619.5 billion, a 32.4 percent increase compared to PKR 1,222.9 billion collected in FY 2023-24. The 15 top-performing sectors accounted for 57 percent of total local sales tax revenue, led by electricity, petroleum products, sugar, cement, and cotton yarn. Other contributing sectors include natural gas, cigarettes, motor cars, tea, beverages, food products, biscuits, refrigerators, and motorcycles.

The electricity sector remained the largest contributor to local sales tax, generating PKR 460.55 billion, up from PKR 363.46 billion in the previous fiscal year, representing 22.8 percent of total collections. While most sectors saw positive growth, petroleum products and cigarettes experienced a decline in local sales tax collection.

The automotive sector recorded remarkable growth, with sales tax on vehicles rising 159 percent, driven by higher production and sales. Vehicle sales increased from 79,594 units in FY 2023-24 to 111,402 units in FY 2024-25, while motorcycle sales jumped from 1,150,112 units to 1,518,752 units, resulting in a 136 percent increase in sales tax revenue from motorcycles.

Sales tax on imports, a key component of federal revenue, also saw robust growth, totaling PKR 2,281.9 billion, up 22.4 percent from PKR 1,863.9 billion in the previous fiscal year. Petroleum products remained the largest contributor to import sales tax, with collections rising 13.8 percent, from PKR 309.6 billion to PKR 315 billion.

The Ministry of Finance said the growth in sales tax collections across most major sectors reflects strong economic activity and improved compliance, highlighting the resilience of Pakistan’s revenue system.

FBR Criteria for Active Taxpayer Status for 2025

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) clarified that the determination of taxpayers’ active status for 2025 will be based on the income tax returns filed for the tax year 2024.

In a statement issued on Monday, the FBR rejected reports claiming that a large number of taxpayers had been declared inactive, calling such reports “baseless and misleading.”

According to the FBR spokesperson, taxpayers who filed extension requests within the prescribed time have already been included in the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).

The spokesperson further stated that the ATL for 2025 will comprise all individuals and entities who submitted their 2024 tax returns. Newly registered filers who submit their returns by November 15 will also be included in the 2025 list.