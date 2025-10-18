Salik Expands Digital Ecosystem with Enhanced App and WhatsApp Channel

Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, Salik PJSC, has unveiled a major expansion of its digital communication channels as part of its commitment to enhancing customer services and investor relations.

The latest phase includes an upgraded mobile application and a new interactive WhatsApp channel, bringing Salik’s total communication touchpoints to nine. The company now operates across multiple platforms including its website, social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X), an Investor Relations app, SMS services, and various digital channels through partnerships with entities such as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Digital Dubai, Careem, and 17 leading UAE banks.

Significant User Adoption

Since launching the new mobile app on 25 July 2025, Salik has recorded more than 89,667 downloads across iOS and Android platforms, with over 800,000 active users to date. The company expects these numbers to grow further with the upcoming release of a second version featuring additional enhancements.

The WhatsApp channel has already reached 150,000 customers with vehicle insurance renewal notifications, recording notable increases in successful renewal interactions. Further adoption is anticipated as additional service upgrades roll out.

Since the beginning of 2025, Salik’s digital channels have facilitated more than 10.5 million transactions, with overall customer satisfaction exceeding 92%.

Strategic Vision

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said: “Customer comfort and continuous enhancement of the digital experience are at the heart of our strategy. We continue to invest in innovative technologies to deliver seamless, secure, and smart services that support Dubai’s ambitious digital transformation goals.”

He added that the enhanced digital platforms mark a key milestone in building a fully integrated smart mobility ecosystem, reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in mobility and smart infrastructure.

Technology Excellence

Salik has invested significantly in strengthening its digital infrastructure, including cloud computing, data management and cybersecurity systems based on global best practices. The company has developed advanced vehicle recognition systems with a 99.9% accuracy rate and expanded its Salik eWallet to include a wider range of smart services.

The initiative reflects Salik’s strategic vision to lead the smart mobility sector while supporting Dubai’s journey towards sustainable and efficient urban transportation.