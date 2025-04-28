web analytics
Salma Hayek credits Penelope Cruz for making it in Hollywood

By Web Desk
Mexican actor Salma Hayek, who has been best friends with fellow Latina Penelope Cruz for over two decades at this point, credits the Spanish actor for Hollywood support.

In her latest interview with an Italian publication, Hollywood diva Salma Hayek, 58, opened up on the female support in the film industry, including from her close friend and co-star, Penelope Cruz, 51, as she credited the latter for both ‘refuge and strength’.

“In the 1990s, there were no roles for Latinos; I had to fight for every opportunity,” Hayek said.

“It’s true,” the ‘Frida’ star added. “Luckily, I was able to count on a community of extraordinary women at my side.”

Crediting the ‘Volver’ star, Hayek furthered, “Penelope Cruz; we were refuge and strength for each other.”

“Female solidarity has been my strength, my inspiration, my safe space. Without this network, I don’t know if I would have had the same resilience. I think that friends are food for the soul, you learn from each other’s courage,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hollywood besties Cruz and Hayek have also shared the screen in Norwegian director Joachim Rønning’s Western action comedy Bandidas’ (2006).

