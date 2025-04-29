Salman Agha picks his PSL 10 finalists

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Agha, who is part of the Islamabad United squad, has picked his two finalists of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The star all-rounder, who has missed the side’s few games after sustaining an injury during their match against Peshawar Zalmi, confirmed that he was now nearly fully recovered.

“I got injured in the second game, which is why I was not available for selection afterward,” he said in a chat with a private media outlet.

When asked which teams he would like to see play the PSL 10 final, Salman Agha named Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars as his ideal contenders.

“All the teams are good, but I’m from Lahore and have played for them as well. Naturally, I would love the final to be against Qalandars,” the Pakistan T20 captain said.

It is worth noting here that defending champions Islamabad United top the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in five matches, followed by Lahore Qalandars, who have six points from six games.

The two sides are set to face off in the 19th game of the tournament on Wednesday, April 30.

During his chat, Salman Agha also shed light on his friendship with Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam.

“We’ve known each other since our school days. He played for Muslim Model School, and I was at Central Model. We used to face off in school tournaments — that’s where our friendship began,” he said.

Agha added, “Later, we represented Pakistan together at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels. We’ve been close ever since.”