Salman Ali Agha confident ahead of South Africa T20Is

Pakistan T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence and said that his team is capable of beating any team ahead of the three-match series against South Africa.

The first T20I between both sides will be played tomorrow at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the series on Pakistan Cricket’s digital platform, the skipper expressed excitement about the team’s potential, with a mix of new and returning players.

“I think we have a very interesting and exciting side, with a few comebacks and a few new faces as well. I am very excited to lead this team, and we really hope to have a great series,” he said.

Salman mentioned the previous home series against Bangladesh, which they won 3-0, and hailed his team as a side that can outplay any opposition.

“We had a great series against Bangladesh [at home], and I am hopeful for good results in the upcoming series as well,” Salman Ali Agha recalled.

“We just want to execute our plans for a longer period. As I always say, we have a great team — a team that can beat any side, ” he said.

He lavished praise on the South Africa team, noting the challenge posed by the visitors despite the absence of their ace players.

“It’s sad that [David] Miller and [Gerald] Coetzee have been injured, but in cricket that can happen, because injuries are part and parcel of the game. But the replacements are still very, very good.

They [South Africa] are a very good side, and we will have to do our best to beat them, and we will try to do that,” the skipper concluded.